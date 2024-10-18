Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: "Pay 5 Crore or Get Killed"

MUMBAI: In a concerning turn of event, the Mumbai Traffic Police has received a threat message from an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The message mentions about the demand of Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to settle the long-standing feud with the jailed gangster.
The message aimed at intimidating the Bollywood superstar by warning him of serious consequences if the demanded amount is not paid by Salman Khan.
Salman's fate would be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was recently shot dead in Mumbai's posh Bandra locality, the message further warned.
"If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. Do not take this lightly, otherwise Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique," the message read.
This latest threat to his life has prompted the Mumbai Police to launch an investigation into the matter.
