Baba Siddique’s Murder Case: Mumbai police issues look-out circular against absconding accused Shubham Lonkar

The Mumbai police on Thursday issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. According to the police, a search is continuously underway for the accused in the case.

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding and the police are looking out for them.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday revealed details about how the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddiqui and said that the plan to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago, the accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui’s house several times without weapons.

According to the information received from Mumbai Crime Branch, the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui’s murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people, the police said.

According to the police, the fourth accused Harish arrested in the Siddiqui murder case used to work as a middle man, the arrested accused Praveen and Shubham Lonkar (absconding accused) had given Rs 2 lakh to the arrested shooters Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap and this money was delivered through the fourth accused Harish, Mumbai Police revealed.

Days after NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday reiterated that the accused responsible for such crimes will be held accountable and will not be left unpunished.

“No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” the Maharashtra CM said.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was killed after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar.

He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on October 12. (ANI)

