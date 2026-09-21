Salman Khan lashes out at trolls commenting on Katrina Kaif’s post-pregnancy weight gain

Salman Khan got upset with all those trolling actors for their appearance during the latest episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on 'Bigg Boss 20'. He lashed out at those criticizing actresses for gaining weight after pregnancy, which is being seen as a veiled dig at the netizens who are body-shaming actress Katrina Kaif.

Recently, Katrina made a rare appearance at the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal, and users started commenting on her weight gain after delivering son Vihaan.

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman addressed the issue between contestants ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan. Earlier in the week, after having a fight with Arishfa during a task, ScoutOP had asked his YouTube and gaming community, "khatam kardo isko" (finish her off).

Referring to this, Salman shared how it is becoming a trend for users to hide behind their screens and troll people by commenting on their looks.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor said, "Kisi ko neecha dikha ke aap paise kama rahe hain" (You are making money by putting someone down)."

"Aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho" (you are only showing your upbringing)", he went on to add.

Salman also pointed out that celebrities are often targeted over various factors such as their weight, family, career failures and personal milestones including motherhood.

Without taking any names, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor added, "Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight" (Everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant).

Salman added that when she decides to return to films, she would be fit once again.

During the episode, Salman also shared that he was also targeted due to aging.

"Budha hogya, of course 60 saal ka hogaya. You can't be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time."

Asking about the what is the motivation behind such trolling, Salman said, "What do you want to troll and why do you want to troll?". (IANS)

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