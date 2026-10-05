Salman Khan recalls how ‘10 Ka Dum’ changed his ‘negative’ image

Salman Khan recently recalled how 'Dus Ka Dum' helped change his public image at a time when he was facing intense negativity over his personal life, films and legal troubles. Speaking on 'Bigg Boss 20', where he is currently hosting 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman encouraged contestants not to hold back out of fear of being questioned or reprimanded. He then reflected on a similar period in his own life, when media coverage of his court cases, relationships and films had begun overshadowing his work.

"Bahot saari negativity mere khilaaf, matlab court cases se leke, relationship se leke, pictureon se leke, har cheez," Salman recalled.

It was during this phase that he was offered 'Dus Ka Dum' in 2008. Initially hesitant to appear on television because of the negativity surrounding him, Salman discussed the offer with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

Salman recalled his father encouraging him to trust himself and let his upbringing speak for him: "Bharosa rakho, upbringing dikhao."

The actor eventually took up the show, which he said allowed audiences to see him as a person rather than simply as a film actor.

"In that one show they got to know who I was," Salman said, adding that viewers began looking beyond films such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Karan Arjun' to connect with him personally.

Salman compared this with Amitabh Bachchan's association with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', saying television had created a similar connection between audiences and both actors. Looking back, Salman said the public image that had been built around him in the media changed rapidly after the show aired.

"Joh meri image bani thi media mein, that was cleared in one episode," he said. (ANI)

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