Salman Khan Films Mega Train Action Sequence in Mumbai for High-Octane Thriller ‘Monster’

Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting Salman Khan's next big-screen outing, with the superstar's upcoming projects continuing to command immense anticipation. Among them is Monster, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and co-starring Nayanthara. The high-budget action drama has already generated significant excitement among audiences.

As the film's shoot progresses, a source close to the project reveals that Arvind Swamy, who plays a negative role, is currently in Mumbai for an extensive 10-day schedule. The actor is filming several important portions with Salman Khan, including action sequences that are expected to be among the key highlights of this leg of the shoot.

The source revealed, "Arvind Swamy has started shooting for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai, and the team has been working extensively on the choreography and execution of these sequences. There is a lot of preparation going into making these portions visually impactful.''

The source added, "Arvind Swamy has a three-day shoot with Salman Khan, followed by solo portions. Salman and Arvind share a cat-and-mouse relationship in the film. They are presently filming a huge train-based action sequence, which is being mounted on a massive scale,"

Monster is being envisioned as a grand action entertainer, with the makers focused on delivering a larger-than-life theatrical experience around Salman Khan's character. The Mumbai schedule is crucial, with Salman actively involved in filming the elaborate action sequences. The source shared, "Salman is very dedicated on the sets and is confident about the content. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Monster a massive actioner, and every sequence is being worked on with that scale in mind." (Agencies)

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