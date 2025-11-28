Salman Khan residence firing case: Charges framed against five accused

On Wednesday (Nov 26), Mumbai Police framed charges against five persons in the Salman Khan residence firing case. A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has charged these five people, including the two alleged shooters, for the firing incident outside Salman's home. On April 14, 2024, two motorcycle-borne men fired several rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the wee hours of the day, targeting his first-floor balcony.

As reported by PTI, in a special court, Judge Mahesh Jadhav have framed charges against five accused, who have been arrested in the case of firing outside Khan's Bandra apartment. They will face trial once charges are framed.

The accused names are Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Rafiq Sardar Choudhari and Harpal Singh after they pleaded not guilty.

Vicky and Sagar were allegedly the two motorbike-borne men, who opened fire outside Galaxy Apartment. They are in judicial custody along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Choudhary and Harpal Singh. Apart from the two accused of opening fire, others are accused of doing a recce of the actor's home, making videos and sharing them with the alleged shooters.

Anujkumar Thapan, an accused arrested in the firing case, died in a hospital in May 2024 after he tried to commit suicide in Mumbai Police custody.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi and Ravtaram Swami have been named as wanted accused in the case.

PTI reported the charge order states that, the arrested accused, along with the absconding persons, were parties to the criminal conspiracy and acting as members of an organised crime syndicate headed by Lawrence Bishnoi.

They agreed with a common objective to do an illegal act, which was to commit the murder of the victim by use of firearms and to create terror in the minds of the citizens of Mumbai city for establishing supremacy, the charge order said. (Agencies)

Also Read: Palaash Muchhal discharged from hospital, wedding with Smriti Mandhana still on hold