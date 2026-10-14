Salman Khan Returns to Koffee with Karan for Final Season Premiere

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to bring down the curtain on his iconic talk show, Koffee with Karan, with its ninth and final season premiering on October 14 on JioHotstar (The Peacock Hub). Kickstarting the finale season as the inaugural guest is superstar Salman Khan. On Tuesday, Johar shared a teaser on Instagram confirming the actor's return to the couch. In the promo, Salman Khan can be heard saying, "Toh main aa raha hun karne Koffee with Karan.(So I am coming to Koffee With Karan)."

The premiere marks a memorable reunion between the host and the superstar. During Salman's debut appearance in Season 4 (2013), Johar famously asked if he was a virgin, to which Salman replied, "Yes, I'm a virgin," adding that he was saving himself for marriage-a comment Johar later clarified was delivered with a straight face purely as humour. The new promo has Karan asking Salman again, "Are you still a virgin?" to which Salman replies, "Control brother, control."

In the new promo, referencing the famous line from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman jokingly tells Johar, "Tusi na jao, Karan (Please don't go, Karan)." When Johar complimented the actor on his calm and composed demeanour, Salman noted, "The advice I gave to people, there came a point of time when I had to follow my own advice."

Why Karan Johar is ending Koffee with Karan

Addressing his decision to conclude the series, Johar revealed that he wants to shift his focus back to storytelling and directing.

"'Koffee with Karan' has been such a large part of my identity in the entertainment industry... I still can't believe it's been 22 years and now this will be my ninth season," Johar told Variety. "I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies... telling many more stories... so with a heavy heart I am making this season my last."

Reflecting on the chat show's cultural footprint, he added, "This will be the last time I will be on a couch that has been synonymous with conversations, candour and well... controversies... the decision is emotional and personal to me... But I am hoping the legacy of love the show has given me continues to brew in people's hearts. (Agencies)

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