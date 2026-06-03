Salman Khan sends legal notice to makers of ‘Kala Hiran’ over alleged blackbuck case parallels

Salman Khan is once again making headlines, but this time for sending a legal notice to the makers of a film titled Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani, the project grabbed attention after its first-look poster was unveiled.

Many netizens believe that the movie draws inspiration from Khan’s long-running blackbuck poaching case, a widely discussed legal matter.

As per reports, the actor’s legal representatives have issued a notice seeking a stay on the film’s release, along with demands for the removal of posters, promotional materials, and related content from public platforms.

The poster that went viral on social media features a man holding a gun, and it is said that the character bears a resemblance to Salman Khan. The makers have revealed that their teaser is set to release on June 20. (Agencies)

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