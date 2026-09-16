Salman Khan shares cryptic reflection on happiness and contentment after Ganpati darshan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again left fans intrigued with a cryptic social media post on happiness, expectations and contentment, shortly after making an appearance at Rahul Karnail's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Salman shared a reel on his social media account, featuring a scenic mountain backdrop and a thought-provoking message about how a person's perception of happiness can change once they get what they once desired.

The message read, "Jab thoda mila, toh khush tha, ab zyada mila, toh dukhi kyun? Jo chahiye tha kal mujhe, aaj mila toh zaroori kyun?"

(When I had a little, I was happy, so why am I sad now that I have more? What I wanted yesterday, why does it seem unnecessary now that I have it today?)

Somehow Salman did not reveal what prompted him to share the message.

The cryptic note came soon after Salman attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Salman was spotted arriving for the festivities and posing for the paparazzi before joining his family for the celebrations. For the occasion, Salman opted for a casual festive look. He wore a light blue checked/striped shirt with light blue-white denim, while a bandana covered his head. Videos and pictures from the celebrations showed the Khan family coming together for Ganpati darshan. Salman was also seen spending time with little children at the gathering. (IANS)

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