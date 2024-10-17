Salman Khan under tight security; fans not allowed to click pictures

Baba Siddique’s murder has sent shockwaves across the nation. The National Congress Party (NCP) politician was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 12. The politician was a good friend of many Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan. At this funeral, the superstar looked completely devastated. On a Facebook page, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that they are behind the attack. It’s the same gang that has been threatening Salman for quite some time now.

Amidst all this, the security outside Salman Khan’s house has now increased. As reported by the Times of India, a lot of police constables are stationed outside the superstar’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. Salman fans will not be allowed to stop outside his house or take a photo or selfie. The report also mentions that even media people are not allowed to shoot outside his house.

Furthermore, the security is beefed up by adding CCTV cameras outside the house to track any movement around. Even Salman has been provided Y-security post the death of Baba Siddique. An escort vehicle will follow Salman Khan’s car and Special Reserve Police Forces (SRPF) have been posted outside Galaxy Apartment and also outside his Panvel farmhouse. Further in this entertainment news, the superstar has cancelled all the meetings and has requested his Bollywood friends and colleagues to not meet him for some days.

Coming to Baba Siddique’s murder case, the cops have arrested two men, who belong from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third person is still absconding and the cops are on alert to get hold of him as soon as possible. Coming to the Facebook post, it mentioned that whoever will help Salman, they should keep their accounts in order. On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie “Sikandar”. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will hit theatres next year. (Agencies)

