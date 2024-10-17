After Politician Baba Siddique, Munawar Faruqui allegedly on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list

Over the past few years, Faruqui has faced allegations from Hindu groups claiming that he hurt their sentiments during one of his shows. He was even jailed for a month in 2021 for making jokes about Hindu deities.

Politician Baba Siddique’s assassination has left the entire Bollywood in shock. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as a suspect mastermind by the Mumbai police in the case. The police have also reportedly given security to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The police have alleged that Furuqui might be the next target for the Bishnoi gang.

A police officer said they received information about a potential threat to the comedian from the gang and while the reason for the threat is still unclear, the police are working to find out more. The revelation about another celebrity being targeted by the Bishnoi gang comes after the police arrested three suspected members of the gang since Saturday night when Siddqiue was gunned down by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

According to a report, new details emerged during a National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogation, where Bishnoi, who is in jail, revealed his gang’s hit list. This extensive list has several prominent names, including comedian and Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Over the past few years, Faruqui has faced allegations from Hindu groups claiming that he hurt their sentiments during one of his shows. He was even jailed for a month in 2021 for making jokes about Hindu deities. The comedian has firmly denied the allegations.

Security has been heightened around the comedian recently after a few members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly attempted to target him during his visit to New Delhi in September.

According to reports, two members of the Bishnoi gang trailed Faruqui and even booked a room in the same Delhi hotel where he was staying for an event. However, due to prompt action by an intelligence agency, the attack was foiled, and the comedian was quickly escorted to safety under police cover, a source told the publication.

In response, the Mumbai Police has since increased security around the stand-up comedia as a preventive measure.

Investigations by NIA have also revealed that the gang has over the years expanded its “mafia-style criminal networks” across several states in the country.

These networks are said to have been involved in several high-profile crimes, including the murder of well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, and they engaged in extensive extortion from businesses and professionals.

According to the NIA, the syndicate’s plots are allegedly coordinated from overseas, particularly in Canada, or directed by leaders sitting inside Indian prisons. (Agencies)

