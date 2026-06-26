Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break

Amid all the ongoing speculations, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally confirmed her pregnancy during Thank You Meet of her latest release ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ in Hyderabad.

The ace star also revealed that she will be taking a break from work and going on maternity leave.

She and husband-filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child.

While speaking to the media during an event, she said, “Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy.”

Both, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married in 2025. This marks the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn’t know is what she’s hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don’t fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.

Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier said, “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage,” as per a press release.

She added, “Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them.”

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy. (ANI)

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