Tom Holland’s rare nickname for Zendaya delights fans on Spider-Man: Brand New Day red carpet

Hollywood’s power couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, have always kept their romance low profile, which is why a recent moment between the two on the red carpet got fans excited. At the Rome premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a brief exchange between the two beautifully highlighted the personal dynamics of their marriage. Tom called Zendaya with an unusual name, which surprised many who are unfamiliar with the detail.

The moment took place during the media interaction on the red carpet. While speaking with reporters on the red carpet, Holland appeared to need to ask his wife a question who was speaking to the press elsewhere on the line. Rather than using her professional name or a publicly known nickname, Holland called her out as “Maree”—a name that surprised many.

Zendaya immediately responded to the name, turning to acknowledge his question. “What’s the name of that place?” Holland asked, apparently referring to a location the couple planned to visit after the premiere.”Giolitti’s,” Zendaya replied before returning her attention to her ongoing interview and adding, “That’s where we’re going after this.” (Agencies)

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