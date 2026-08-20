Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts pregnancy glow in 'just us' picture with hubby Raj Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse of her happy moment with husband Raj Nidimoru, radiating a pregnancy glow and a blossoming baby bump in a slew of holiday pictures.

Samantha shared a string of images from their holiday on Instagram. In the images, the couple was seen gorging at sumptuous meals, shopping for luxurious ensembles, sipping on coffees, and even enjoying a game of pickleball.

Samantha wrote: "Just us" along with the clock, evil eye, and baby emoji.

The actress' best friend Kresha Bajaj, wrote "countdown begins" hinting at the arrival of her firstborn. It was in July that news about the actress welcoming her first baby with Raj Nidimoru.

During a thank-you event for her recent film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' in Hyderabad in July, Samantha officially confirmed her pregnancy and shared that she would be stepping away from work for a short period to begin her maternity break.

She was quoted as saying, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy." (IANS)

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