Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About the Power of Manifestation and Her Diary Ritual

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, talked about the power of manifestation in her latest post on social media.

Posting a glimpse of her diary on her official Instagram handle, Samantha wrote that she practises writing details of the life she wishes to live in the future, and then watches them come true with hardwork and dedication.

Samantha went on to confess that at times, she has ended up writing things that were too big for her to even imagine.

The 'Yashoda' actress shared a note on social media that went, "Day 484 of a 1000 day promise I made to myself. There is something powerful about writing down a life that doesn't exist yet. Some of the things on my list were so big, I almost felt stupid writing them down.

I wrote them anyway. And now I can look back and see how many of those impossible things became my life. (sic)."

Samantha further added that it is not enough to simply write down one's aspirations but also to constantly keep working towards them.

"Give the dream a timeline.?Drown the noise.?Put your head down.?Do the work. And keep going long after the excitement of the dream has worn off", she went on add.

The 'Majili' actress further shared that "the best part about keeping these pages is being able to go back to the beginning."

She added that by revisiting these pages, one can meet the version of themself who wished for something so badly but still did not allow themselves to believe that they can have it. However, they are later filled with joy as they realize that they were finally able to achieve what they wanted.

"Believe bigger than what your life looks like today.

Believe.?Believe.?Believe. Especially when it looks foolish to everyone else," concluded the post. (IANS)

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit