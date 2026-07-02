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Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in adorable new photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted fans by sharing a baby bump photo days after confirming her pregnancy with filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru, captioning it, “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
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Days after confirming her pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a heartwarming photo with her fans, flaunting her baby bump. Last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, the soon-to-be mother took to her Instagram Stories to share the update, quickly drawing attention from netizens.

In the now viral photo, she can be seen gently holding her baby bump, and it was posted with a caption, “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”

This post comes shortly after the actress shared that she and filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. But the rumours had been circulating online for weeks after videos from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced online. (Agencies)

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