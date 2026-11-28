Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has created history by becoming the first YouTube Channel Memberships creator globally to hit 1 million channel members.

YouTube confirmed the milestone in its latest post on the Google India blog, congratulating the comedian for establishing a strong bond with his audience through his content and live shows.

"It's an extraordinary milestone for Samay and a proud moment for India's entire creator ecosystem. Congratulations, Samay! We can't wait to see what hilarious, high-energy concept you bring to life next," wrote YouTube.

Comedian Raina's journey to history was not missed by many after he started his career as a comedian and later ventured into chess streaming on YouTube. While his jokes were not enough, Samay Raina elevated his content creation a notch higher with the introduction of the hit show 'India's Got Latent.'

However, the Kashmir-born comedian's journey to success was not all roses. His popular hit show 'India's Got Latent' went under the radar of controversy after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an offensive remark about parents on the show.

This triggered widespread backlash, multiple police complaints and FIRs against Samay Raina and fellow panellists, and the removal of Season 1 episodes from YouTube in 2025.

However, the comedian re-emerged in 2026 with his stand-up special 'Still Alive', addressing the difficult period and rebuilding audience momentum, leading to sold-out shows and lakhs of views on YouTube.

After gaining a significant fan base and adhering to the demand for 'India's Got Latent' return, the comedian returned with Season two this year.

It featured several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and many more. (ANI)

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