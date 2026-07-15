Sandiip Kapur warns independent cinema will ‘die’ without stronger OTT support

Producer Sandiip Kapur, who is known for films such as ‘Jugaad’ and ‘Bhonsle’, has expressed concern over the challenges faced by independent filmmakers in the evolving entertainment landscape, saying OTT platforms need to extend greater support to content-driven cinema instead of waiting for films to first prove themselves in theatres.

Speaking about the changing dynamics between theatrical releases and streaming platforms ahead of the release of ‘Uttar Da Puttar,’ Kapur said independent producers are finding it increasingly difficult to secure OTT deals.

“Meri film itni achi hone ke baad OTT ne dekhi bhi nahi...For the past six months, they have asked me to make a film, release it in cinemas, and if it does well in cinemas, OTT will buy it,” he told ANI.

The producer stressed that such an approach could hurt independent cinema, which often relies on digital platforms to reach audiences.

“If independent producers don’t get OTT support, independent producers will die. We believe in good stories and want to convey a meaningful message to people. That’s why we make films. But independent producers like us don’t get any support,” he said.

Kapur is gearing up for the release of his next project, ‘Uttat Da Puttar’ starring Annu Kapoor.

The veteran actor urged audiences to support theatrical releases of content-driven films, saying strong box office performance benefits both exhibitors and filmmakers.

“If our film is released in a cinema hall, the owner of the cinema hall will be happy and our producer will be happy. After that, if OTT platforms come, we will work on our terms,” Kapoor said. ‘Uttar Da Puttar’, starring Annu Kapoor, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24. (ANI)

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