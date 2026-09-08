Sanjay Dutt’s Witty Reply to Maharashtra Minister’s ‘Speak Marathi’ Request Goes Viral

Sanjay Dutt has recently been making headlines, not for his films but for an interaction with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. At a public event in Mumbai, the minister asked him to speak in Marathi, and the response Dutt gave has taken over the internet.

The viral clip is from a Dahi Handi celebration in Thane organised by Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan. Dutt shared the stage with Sarnaik and several other dignitaries. During the event, the minister brought up the subject of Marathi and playfully asked Dutt to address the gathering in the language.

Sarnaik said, "Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon" (These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi).

The remark came amid discussion around a recent directive from Sarnaik's transport department concerning autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai and their ability to understand commonly used Marathi phrases.

Turning his attention towards Dutt, Sarnaik added, "So I thought after his entry, let us all get Sanjay Dutt to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi."

Instead of attempting a Marathi speech, Dutt answered with a joke, "Pratap bhai. Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha. (I was in the Yervada Jail for six years, and even there I didn't learn Marathi. I learnt a little)."

Dutt also recalled one Marathi phrase he had picked up, and said, "Tumhe Sarvnaam namaskar."

The actor then shifted the conversation towards his long association with Sarnaik. "Main Pratap bhai ka aabhaari hoon ki mujhe yahan bulaye. Hamara rishta bahut purana hai, 25 saal ho gaye hain (I am grateful to Pratap bhai for calling me here. We go way back, almost 25 years)."

Several clips from the event quickly circulated online. Reacting to the interaction, one user said, "Only Sanjay Dutt or Salman Khan can defy a minister like this and still smile." Another praised the actor, writing, "He ignored it with style."

"If only autowallahs could say this and avoid heavy fines too," noted another.

One netizen said, "Sanjay Dutt has been living in Mumbai for more than 50 years, and he himself says that even after spending 6 years in Yerwada Jail, he still couldn't learn Marathi. And he openly admitted this in front of everyone, without any shame." (Agencies)

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