The Chainsmokers concert: 14 people hospitalised after medical emergency in San Jose

The Chainsmokers' recent concert in San Jose took an unexpected turn after multiple attendees required medical attention during the outdoor show. Emergency crews were called to Discovery Meadow on Friday night, with the situation eventually leading to 14 concertgoers being transported to local hospitals.

The San Jose Fire Department wrote on social media on September 4 that they responded to several calls for assistance at the venue with a capacity of 26,000 due to reports of multiple patients requiring medical attention. Reportedly, the fire officials were called upon assistance from an ambulance task force, two additional advanced life support fire units and a battalion chief to manage the incident and provide additional medical resources.

The SJFD noted that 14 ambulances responded and "14 patients were transported to local hospitals." Later NBC reported that patients were hospitalised due to a variety of medical concerns, including suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues. Additionally, police said at least 10 people were taken to the hospital within the final 30 minutes of the show, while others were treated at the venue.

So far, The Chainsmokers have not publicly addressed the hospitalisations. The duo continued with its scheduled performances following the San Jose show, including an appearance at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on September 5. The incident comes as Alex Pall and Drew Taggart continue their busy touring schedule. The pair released their five-track EP LOVE IS KIND in May and have performed at several major music festivals and events this year. (Agencies).

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