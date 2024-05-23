Sarah Jessica Parker stuns in sheer ensemble on 'And Just Like That' set

Sarah Jessica Parker, famously known as Carrie Bradshaw, has been dazzling fans with her fashion-forward flair while filming Season 3 of ‘And Just Like That’ in the streets of New York City.

On Tuesday, Page Six captured the actor as she stepped out in a striking ensemble, donning a sheer Simone Rocha coat and corset dress adorned with long-stemmed roses.

Layering the daring look over a dark bra and pink lacy briefs, Parker exuded confidence and style, drawing admiration from fans and onlookers alike.

Her choice of attire, reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw’s penchant for peekaboo lingerie, sparked playful commentary on social media, with fans fondly recalling the character’s iconic fashion moments.

Parker’s see-through dress, filled with delicate roses, captured attention and applause, with followers praising her for the fashion-forward statement.

Comparisons to previous outfits worn during filming surfaced, with many expressing preference for the sheer elegance over a polarizing gingham bonnet worn by Parker in earlier scenes.

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, Parker’s portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw continues to captivate audiences, with each outfit unveiling new dimensions of the beloved character’s style and personality. With plenty of filming days ahead, the anticipation builds as viewers wonder what sartorial surprises Carrie will unveil from her ever-expanding wardrobe next. (ANI)

Also Read: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad due to dehydration

Also Watch: