Diljit Dosanjh’s crazy performance at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Diljit Dosanjh has gone global! After Coachella, he is making waves with his performance at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. On Monday, he made a surprise musical appearance at Fallon’s talk show and sang his hit songs titled GOAT and Born to Shine. Dressed in a traditional Punjabi kurta and tehmat, he also showed the American audience his energetic bhangra moves.

At the end of his performance, he got a standing ovation from the audience and Fallon. “This is how you do it,” said Fallon. Diljit and Fallon also collaborated on several funny reels. One reel shows the Punjabi singer teaching Punjabi phrases to the talk show host.

Another reel shows the two changing gloves backstage. Fallon brought Diljit a custom white glove featuring the show’s logo, which he exchanged with the singer’s black glove.

Diljit is currently touring the US for his Dil-luminati Tour. On the movie front, he will be seen next in Jatt and Juliet 3, which also stars Neeru Bajwa in the lead role. The actor is currently promoting the film in India.

Diljit also recently collaborated with Prabhas for a song titled “Bhairava Anthem” for Nag Ashwim’s Kalki 2898 AD. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. (Agencies)

Also Read: Indian singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare hearing disorder

Also watch: