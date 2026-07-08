'Satluj was released without completing required certification process,’ says I&B Ministry

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj', based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been taken down from streaming platform ZEE5 just two days after its release, triggering widespread reactions from celebrities and politicians.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said the film was released on the OTT platform without the required certification process being completed, while ZEE5 has confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

According to I&B Ministry officials, the film did not have the required certification for a theatrical release.

An official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday."

The official further alleged that the release violated the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, although no specific provision was identified.

The official also stated that the certification body had recommended nearly 100 cuts to the film. Rather than implementing those changes, the makers allegedly changed the film's title and proceeded with its OTT release. The Ministry also said it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before the film was released.

Confirming the removal, ZEE5 said in an official statement on Sunday, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity." (ANI)

Also Read: ZEE5 removes Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' until further notice