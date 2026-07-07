ZEE5 removes Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' until further notice

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj' has been taken down from ZEE5 India until further notice, with the streaming platform stating that it is exploring options to bring the film back for audiences in the country.

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995.

Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

In an official statement, ZEE5 said it appreciated the response to the film and thanked viewers for their support.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform wrote in the post.

"At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives," it added.

Announcing the removal, the streamer said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity." ZEE5 further reiterated its commitment to filmmakers and creative expression, stating that its support for "stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering."

"Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," it concluded.

The project has carried three names on its way to release. It was originally titled "Ghallughara," a historic term for the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762 and 1984. When RSVP applied for certification from India's Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022, the six-month process ended with the film cleared for 21 cuts and a mandated title change to 'Punjab '95,' as per Variety.

RSVP appealed that ruling in the Bombay High Court. Around the same time, the film was withdrawn from its planned gala premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival; a source told Variety at the time that political factors were involved in that decision. "We could not get the previous title of the film. The title is now 'Satluj,'" Trehan said in a statement to Variety. (ANI)

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