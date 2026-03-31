Saurabh Shukla on Creativity: ‘True Art Begins When You Leave Your Baggage Behind’

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla believes that true artistry comes without the burden of past success, stressing that actors should focus on the joy of creation rather than the pressure of living up to iconic roles. Speaking about whether memorable performances bring added responsibility, Saurabh dismissed the idea of carrying expectations into new work.

Drawing a parallel with cricket, he said every great player from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, plays each ball for the love of the game, not the pressure of repeating past milestones. Applying the same philosophy to acting, the actor told IANS that stepping into a new role is about experiencing something fresh.

"You don't actually carry your baggage when you go to create art. You don't. You just go for the fun of it. I've got a chance to create another thing. That's it."

The actor, known for his unforgettable performances as the sharp-witted lawyer in Jolly LLB, the quirky Kallu Mama in Satya, and the menacing crime lord in Badshah, has built a career on characters that have stayed with audiences long after the credits roll. He added that chasing the idea of creating a "classic" can often hold artists back. According to him, classics are never made with intention but emerge organically.

"The day you realize this, and I'm saying this for real, to every aspiring artist, the day you realize that you have to create, or you're responsible to create a classic, you will never be able to create a classic. Classics are not created. You create something and that becomes classic." Saurabh's latest release is "Jab Khuli Kitaab". (IANS)

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