Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Italy's First T20 World Cup Victory

MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed history at the T20 World Cup as a clinical Italy outplayed Nepal by 10 wickets to register their first-ever win in the ICC tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Italy's clinical win was noticed by legend Sachin Tendulkar, who wrote an appreciative post on X: 'Congratulations to Italy on their first-ever T20 World Cup win, and in such commanding fashion! A proud footballing nation making its mark in cricket reminds us how beautifully the game is spreading across the globe.'

A proud management, the Italy Cricket Board wrote on X: 'That's how you announce yourself on the world stage. That's statement from Azzuris.The team lost its captain in the very first match and then to have upstaged an opponent who gave more than a scare to the mighty English this comfortably tells a lot about our team. Ben fatto.' Agencies

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz