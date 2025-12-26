Sean Diddy files new appeal, requests immediate release from prison

The hip-hop mogul and the founder of Bad Boy Records, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who achieved a great rise in his career and marked a recognition in the music, is back in the headlines. The disgraced musician has reportedly filed for an appeal in which he has requested his immediate release from prison.

According to reports, Sean Combs had filed an appeal for his 50-month sentence and has claimed that the court has handed down an excessive punishment in his federal trial and is asking for his immediate release from prison.

As per the report of Variety, Sean Diddy had filed an 84-page appeal. Attorney Alexandra A.R. Shapiro had reportedly argued about the harsh sentencing and laid the blame at the feet of Judge Arun Subramanian, stating that he “acted as the thirteenth juror.” The report suggests that he appeal also stated that Subramanian defied the jury’s verdict and found that Combs “coerced”, “exploited” and “forced” his girlfriends to have sex and led a criminal conspiracy, which “trumped the verdict”. (Agencies)

