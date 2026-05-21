Sebastian Stan warns ‘America is in a really, really bad place’ as he decries censorship, media consolidation and threats over Trump biopic

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan has reflected on his 2024 film ‘The Apprentice’ - a biopic on US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference for his upcoming ‘Fjord’, Stan responded to a question about his thoughts on the biopic, considering that Trump has been in office now for over a year.

“It’s just not a laughing matter, to be honest. It isn’t. I think we’re (America) in a really, really bad place. I really do. And to be honest with you, when you’re looking at what’s happening, right — if we’re talking about the consolidation of the media, censorship, threats, the supposed lawsuits that seemingly never end but don’t actually go anywhere. You know, the writing was on the wall. We encountered all that with the movie,” the actor said, as quoted by Variety. It is worth mentioning that Donald Trump had once attempted to halt the premiere of Ali Abbasi’s ‘Apprentice’ at Cannes 2024.

“Three days before the festival, we were unsure if the movie was going to play at the festival. So maybe people are paying attention more to that film; I think it will stand the test of time for that. But we went through all of it, right before Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and so on. So, I wish it wasn’t like that,” Stan added.

Stan’s latest film, ‘Fjord’, opened in Cannes on Monday night, receiving a 10-minute standing ovation. Directed by Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, the family drama features Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as the parents of a Romanian family with strict religious beliefs who move to a small village in Norway. When the bruises are noticed on their daughter’s body at school, their five kids are taken away, leading to a tragic saga. (ANI)

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in black sequin mini dress at Chopard’s ‘Miracle’ show during Cannes 2026