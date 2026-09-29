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Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate first anniversary with year-old wedding cake

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate their first wedding anniversary at home, revisiting wedding memories and sharing their preserved cake.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco
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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked their first wedding anniversary on September 27 (local time), with a quiet celebration at home, revisiting their wedding memories and sharing a slice of the cake they had deliberately frozen for the occasion. Selena commemorated the milestone by sharing a black-and-white photograph from their wedding on social media.

"Happy anniversary my love, I love you to the moon and back," she wrote in the caption.

The couple also followed a family tradition involving their wedding cake. During an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Blanco revealed that Gomez's grandmother had insisted they freeze a slice of the cake so they could eat it exactly one year after their wedding.

Blanco on Sunday night (local time) shared a picture of the cake on his Instagram Stories. Posting the piece of the four-layer wedding cake on a pink saucer bearing the motif "Love is Love", he wrote, "year old cake never tasted so good." For their anniversary evening, Blanco also shared a glimpse of the couple rewatching their wedding speeches. "1 year down… forever to go," he wrote in another Instagram Story. (ANI)

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Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco
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