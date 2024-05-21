Selena Gomez paints Cannes red in a custom Giambattista Valli off-shoulder dress

Selena Gomez returned to Cannes 2024 to attend the Emilia Perez photocall on Sunday. The 31-year-old singer and actress looked stunning in a custom Giambattista Valli haute couture. The diva smiled at the paps and flaunted her ensemble before entering the venue to attend the event.

Her red rose silk duchesse A-line bustier tea-length dress looked stunning with handmade silk organza roses embroidered décolleté. Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and director Jacques Audiard joined Selena at the photocall.

Selena played the role of Jessi in Emilia Perez. The film is competing for the Palme d’Or and Queer Palm at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film also premiered at Cannes on May 18.

The film’s synopsis reads, “A woman is tasked with assisting an escaped Mexican cartel leader undergo gender-affirming surgery to both evade the authorities and affirm her gender.”

At the film’s premiere, Selena wore a black and white gown by Saint Laurent, which she paired with Santoni shoes. She accessorised the gown with diamond-studded jewellery.

Selena is currently also working on a spin-off and sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, titled “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”. The series will see David Henrie reprise his role as Justin Russo. It will also star Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, and Janice LeAnn Brown along with Taylor Cora. Selena also currently plays the role of Mabel Mora in “Only Murders in the Building.” (Agencies)

