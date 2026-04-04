Selena Gomez to direct ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ finale

The Russo family is gearing up for one final magical chapter as ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ prepares to conclude with a four-part special event this summer.

Disney announced on Thursday that the sequel series will wrap its run across Disney+ and Disney Channel, with production set to begin next week, as per Deadline.

In a major creative milestone, Selena Gomez will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode of the final installment.

Gomez, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, is set to reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo in multiple episodes, continuing her longstanding association with the beloved franchise.

The announcement follows a dramatic season 2 finale that left fans with significant unresolved storylines. The character Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, regained her erased childhood memories, including the revelation that Alex Russo is her mother.

The finale also introduced looming threats from the dark magic realm. Billie’s lineage ties her to the former dark wizard Damian Pennwolf, whose presence has yet to be fully explored. Meanwhile, Lord Morsus, Damian’s father, forced Billie to open a dangerous portal as part of a prophecy.

In a heroic move, Alex jumped into the rift alongside Lord Morsus, sealing it from the other side to protect her family.

According to Disney’s official logline, the concluding episodes will follow Billie as she grapples with Alex’s disappearance. Determined to rescue her mother, she realises that the only way forward is to reunite with her estranged father. As the Russo family unites, their combined strength becomes crucial in confronting the growing evil.

The original ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ was created by Todd Greenwald. (ANI)

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