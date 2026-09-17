Shah Rukh Khan Confirms ‘King’ Release Date, Reveals Arijit Singh Collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan has finally broken his silence on his much-anticipated film KING, confirming its release date on December 24, 2026, during his latest #AskSRK session with fans on social media. The superstar also shared a major update about singer Arijit Singh, revealing that the two have collaborated on the upcoming film after Singh announced that he would stop accepting new Bollywood playback-singing assignments.

On September 15 (Tuesday), Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session with his fans on X. During the session, the actor delighted fans by confirming the release date of his much-awaited project, KING.

A fan later requested Shah Rukh Khan, writing, "Ek gaana release kardo sir #King #AskSRK." (Please release one song, sir). Responding to the fan's request, Khan said he would release it, but Arijit Singh had yet to give the song its finishing touches.

Referring to Singh as "Arijit Dada," the Bollywood superstar wrote, "Kar deta. Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain" (I would release it, but Arijit Dada still has to give it the finishing touches). He further praised Arijit Singh, adding, "He is a perfectionist and rightly takes some time."

Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Shah Rukh Khan and has created some of Bollywood's most iconic romantic and energetic tracks, such as "Gerua," "Hawayein," "Zaalima," "Manwa Laage" and "Jhoome Jo Pathaan," among many others. (Agencies)

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