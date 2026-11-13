Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles Fans in Dubai with Live Performance of 'Tu Mil Jaaye'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans in Dubai on Wednesday with a live performance of 'Tu Mil Jaaye', a romantic track from his upcoming film King.

The actor performed the song at the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube Properties, where he also recreated his signature open-arms pose, drawing loud cheers from the audience. Red Chillies Entertainment shared footage of the performance on Instagram.

Shah Rukh attended the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, while filmmaker Karan Johar was also present. He appeared in an all-black outfit and expressed gratitude for the real estate project named after him.

Released on November 2, the track was composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi. Singer Ed Sheeran also contributed an English rap verse.

Sheeran revealed that Shah Rukh introduced him to Sachin-Jigar during his visit to India, following which he wrote and recorded his verse for the song on the same night. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The action thriller is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026. (ANI)

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