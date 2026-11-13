50th Wangala Festival enters day 2 after Conrad Sangma launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations

The 50th edition of Meghalaya's 100 Drums Wangala Festival entered its second day on Thursday after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Wangala A'dam, Garo Heritage Village, Chibagre, on Wednesday.

Marking the milestone, the traditional presentation expanded from 100 drums to an impressive performance featuring 1,000 drummers and 3,000 dancers, fulfilling the vision of former Chief Minister PA Sangma.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Conrad Sangma paid tribute to the pioneers who launched the organised festival in 1976 and announced that the government would honour them posthumously.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Garo traditions and cultural heritage. The government allocated Rs 20 crore for developing the festival venue and an additional Rs 6 crore for organising this year's celebrations.

Held from November 11 to 14 under the theme 'Rhythm of 1,000 Drums', the Golden Jubilee festival features traditional dances, folk songs, indigenous games, cultural performances and exhibitions showcasing local food, handicrafts and traditional attire.

The Wangala Festival is the major post-harvest thanksgiving celebration of the Garo community, held in honour of the sun god Misi Saljong. (ANI)

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