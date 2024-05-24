Shah Rukh Khan is ‘feeling better’, reveals Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan is doing much better after he was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad as he suffered a heat stroke. SRK’s longtime co-star and co-owner of IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, Juhi Chawla issued a health update for his concerned fans. She said that the actor was doing much better than before and will soon return to support their team in the Indian Premier League final that is scheduled on Sunday.

Juhi Chawla said, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals.”

As soon news of Shah Rukh Khan’s hospitalization was reported, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta visited the actor at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan suffered from severe dehydration and heat stroke. He had attended a playoffs match between his team KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He had also attended an IPL match a day before with his children, AbRam and Suhana. After the match, SRK, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. After he was hospitalized, it was reported that his wife Gauri Khan visited him hurriedly.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film King in July in which he is set to play a grey character. Meanwhile, Juhi was last seen in The Railway Men. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in a dozen of films together from Yes Boss, Darr to Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. (Agencies)

