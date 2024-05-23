Virat Kohli becomes the first batter to completes 8k runs in Indian Premier League

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli completed 8,000 runs in Indian Premier League during the IPL 2024 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old is the first to the milestone and managed the feat in his 244th innings. Over his career, Kohli has scored at an average of over 38, and has eight centuries and 35 half centuries to his name. The next-best in the list is Shikhar Dhawan who has 6,769 runs to his name. Agencies

