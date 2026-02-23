Shah Rukh Khan pays visit to Salim Khan to check on his health

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan on Saturday in the city. SRK was spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, in the late hours of Saturday. The megastar arrived in his car at the healthcare facility to get an update on Salim Khan’s health, who has been admitted there since the morning of February 17, 2026.

Salim Khan has suffered a minimal brain hemorrhage, doctor Jaleel Parkar, who is looking after his case, informed. The doctor had earlier shared that minimal brain hemorrhage does not require surgery. Earlier, there were discussions around his discharge but now a decision will be taken once he feels better.

A Digital Subtraction Angiography was performed on Salim Khan. He is currently on a ventilator, and has been kept in the ICU. Yesterday, he was admitted by family doctor Chopra. His blood pressure was also high so the medical professionals put him on a ventilator for backup as safety. Now he is doing better, recovery is slow due to old age.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, the ex-wife of Salim Khan’s son, Arbaaz Khan, was also seen visiting the hospital on Saturday. Zeeshan Ziauddin Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique, also arrived to check on the 90-year-old’s health. (IANS)

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive at Mumbai airport, greets paps