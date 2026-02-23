Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive at Mumbai airport, greets paps

For Virushka fans who often wait patiently for a glimpse of the couple, the day began on a happy note as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together at Mumbai airport.

The two paused briefly for the paparazzi stationed outside the terminal, smiling and posing patiently before heading inside.

Virat kept things easy and travel-friendly in a white T-shirt layered with a muted blue overshirt, paired with dark trousers. Completing the look were his signature glasses and a neatly trimmed beard, giving him a relaxed, off-duty vibe.

Anushka, on the other hand, opted for a chic yet fuss-free outfit. The ‘Rab Ne Banadi Jodi’ actress wore a dark jacket adorned with colourful motifs, paired with loose black trousers. With minimal makeup and her hair left open, the actor’s look leaned towards understated elegance, perfect for an early morning airport run. (ANI)

Also Read: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe calls ‘Karate Lion’ Oz remake idea ‘worst ever’