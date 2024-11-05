Shah Rukh Khan reveals he feels breathless even after he quit smoking

Shah Rukh Khan has had a history of heavy smoking, he even admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes every day. But recently, during his birthday celebration, he shared some good news. He announced that he had stopped smoking completely, which made his fans very happy.

In a video shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe fan page, SRK is seen revealing that he is not “smoking anymore.” “There’s a good thing - I’m not smoking anymore, guys,” Khan told the crowd. Further speaking on the same, the actor said that he was hoping to feel less breathless after quitting, but said he is still adjusting to the change.

“Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn’t feel breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do),” Khan said, acknowledging the adjustment period. He remained optimistic, saying, “Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega” (By God’s grace, that will also be fine).

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and wife Gauri wished him a happy birthday on social media. Suhana posted some old family photos. She shared four black-and-white pictures from the past, showing sweet moments of Shah Rukh playing with his children, Aryan and Suhana, when they were younger. “Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world.” Suhana’s caption read.

Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of SRK’s birthday celebration with her, Suhana Khan and their close friends. She posted a picture in which SRK is cutting the birthday cake while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan stand on either side of him. “A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday,” she captioned her post.

Many famous Bollywood actors and filmmakers wished Shah Rukh Khan a happy 59th birthday. Among them were stars like Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan, and Vicky Kaushal. (Agencies)

