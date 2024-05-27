KKR’s IPL 2024 Victory: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Joyful Moments with Daughter Suhana Khan and Wife Gauri Khan

In a thrilling display of cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title on May 26, 2024. The final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) saw KKR delivering a dominating all-round performance, reminiscent of their maiden victory in 2012 on the same ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

KKR’s bowlers showcased exceptional skill, restricting the formidable SRH batting line-up to a mere 113 runs. The target was chased down in just 10.3 overs, with KKR securing the win with eight wickets in hand.

KKR’s victory sparked jubilant celebrations, with team owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the forefront. The thrill resonated through the entire stadium and KKR fans throughout the country. Heartwarming videos and pictures shared by fans flooded social media platforms, capturing Shah Rukh’s joyous moments with his family—wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan—and his team. KKR own the IPL Finals after a gap of 10 years.

One particularly touching moment was captured in a video shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter). In it, Suhana Khan is seen hugging her father, mouthing the words, “Are you happy? I’m so happy.” The father-daughter duo’s embrace soon turned into a group hug as Aryan and AbRam joined in.