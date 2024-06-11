Shah Rukh Khan Steals Spotlight at PM Modi's Oath Ceremony, Offers Sage Advice to Rahul Gandhi

Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn with his appearance at he attended the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The superstar has been trending ever since his dashing appearance. “Jawan” actor’s pictures has been going viral on the internet and fans cannot stop gushing over his good looks. Amid SRK’s pictures going viral on the internet from the oath talking ceremony of Prime Minster Narendra Modi, his old video has been getting resurfaced on the internet where he gave this one golden a advice to Rahul Gandhi.

In the video one can see Rahul Gandhi asking one advice that SRK can give him as he is a politician, to which SRK joked and later said, “ I think the only idea should be to work honestly and have pride in your nation,” he begins earnestly. He adds, “Love the country and let’s not take money under the table. Let’s not do shady stuff. If we do things the right way, we’ll all make money, we’ll all be happy, and we’ll become a great and proud nation. So my advice to all politicians is, be as honest as realistically possible”.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a good bond with Rahul Gandhi and time and again they have made public appearances together. (Agencies)

