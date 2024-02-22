Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sister Shweta Singh demands closure from CBI Sushant Singh Rajput death

It’s been more than three years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. The actor died on July 14, 2020. However, even after three and a half years, CBI has been unsuccessful in finding out whether the actor took his life or was murdered. In a recent podcast, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh, opened up about the family ordeal since they lost the actor.

An Instagram page which goes by the name Vaadclips recently uploaded a podcast where Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh, was invited. She largely spoke about how the family is still awaiting closure. Shweta stated that initially when they found out about Sushant’s death, never in their dreams they thought this could be a murder. However, after details such as no CCTV camera in the building working on the day of the unfortunate incident, or how there was no stool by which Sushant could have hanged himself, came out, the family’s doubt about their loved one being murdered was raised. Shweta stated that with lots of hope and requests, they made CBI come on board. However, they are very disappointed that the CBI failed to give them closure. Shweta requested that as a family, they deserve to know what exactly happened to Sushant.

Initially, it was speculated that the actor took his own life by hanging himself, as he was also speculated to be facing mental health issues. However, a few days after his death, Sushant’s family requested the CBI to probe the matter as they believe that the actor was murdered. CBI did investigate the matter, and there was a huge uproar on social media. In fact, Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was also jailed for 21 days in connection to the actor’s murder.

As of now, there has been no closure on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. There is certainly a big mystery around the actor’s demise. Will CBI be successful in getting a correct closure on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, or will the ardent fans and family of the actor have to wait more to get the justice, is something which only time will tell. (Agencies)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi targets Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan again, ‘They will be seen dancing and doing Balle Balle’

Also Watch: