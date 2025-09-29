Shah Rukh Khan’s in-action photo from ‘King’ goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan upcom ing film King's behind the scene visuals went viral on social media, showcasing SRK with focused expression, hinting at an action-packed sequence.

A new photo from the sets of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King has leaked on social media, instantly going viral. In the photo, Shah Rukh is seen standing in a black suit and dark sunglasses. He holds a gun, slightly angled forward. His stylish and intense stance clearly suggests this is part of a high-voltage action scene. This leaked photo has further fueled fans' curiosity, as King is already being considered one of the biggest films of the year. Has Deepika Padukone joined Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King?

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone shared a photo with Shah Rukh on social media, confirming her involvement in the film. In the photo, Deepika is seen sitting holding Shah Rukh's hand, although their faces are hidden. Along with this, Deepika wrote a long note, in which she recalled that nearly 18 years ago, during the shooting of her first film, "Om Shanti Om," Shah Rukh Khan taught her that the experience of the journey and the relationships formed during it were more important than the success of the film. Deepika wrote that this lesson has guided her in every decision, and perhaps this is why she is working with Shah Rukh for the sixth time. (Agencies)

