Nykaa welcomes global icon Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador

When a true beauty icon joins forces with a brand that celebrates every shade, every texture, and every detail of what makes you, you, it becomes a celebration of self-care and self-expression. Nykaa, India’s favorite beauty and lifestyle destination, proudly welcomes Global Icon Deepika Padukone - actress, entrepreneur, mental health advocate, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and above all, a timeless beauty who has defined beauty on her own terms at every stage of life. Together, they share one simple truth: in a world that pulls women in countless directions, choosing yourself is the most beautiful act of all. In Deepika Padukone, Nykaa has found not just a muse, but a mirror.

From her debut as Shanti Priya to her fearless roles in films like Cocktail and Piku, to red carpets from Cannes to the Met Gala - Deepika has redefined Indian beauty on her own terms. But beyond the flashbulbs, her story is rooted in authenticity and Deepika has embraced every chapter with grace and intention. She has never been bound by society’s expectations of beauty - she has always chosen herself. That’s what makes this partnership so powerful.

Nykaa’s and Deepika’s message to every woman is simple: you don’t need an occasion to show up for yourself. Beauty is not about looking a certain way; it’s about feeling at home in your own skin. And Nykaa will be with you at every step - whether you’re 17 and picking out your first kajal, or 40 and finding the perfect retinol. (ANI)

