Shah Rukh recreates DDLJ magic with Kajol; wins hearts by saving Nitanshi Goel on stage

Bollywood’s King Khan was back where he belongs, under the spotlight, hosting one of the biggest nights in Indian cinema. The 70th Filmfare Awards, held on October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad, saw Shah Rukh Khan return as host after nearly two decades, and his charm, wit, and gentlemanly grace once again became the talk of the town.

SRK–Kajol bring back the golden 90s

The most memorable moment of the evening came when Kajol walked on stage to present an award. Moments later, the set transformed into a dreamy garden of sunflowers, and the familiar tune of “Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam” from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge filled the arena.

Shah Rukh Khan entered, recreating his iconic pose from the 1995 blockbuster. He went down on one knee, handed Kajol a rose, and the two shared a heartwarming moment that took fans straight back to the golden era of romance.

The nostalgia didn’t stop there. As “Yeh Ladki Hai Deewani” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai began playing, the duo grooved together, cheered on by filmmaker Karan Johar, who joined them for a warm, emotional hug, much to the audience’s delight.

Shah Rukh’s gentleman moment with Nitanshi Goel

While the night was filled with glamour and laughter, one particularly touching incident melted hearts online. When Nitanshi Goel, who won Best Debut (Female) for Laapataa Ladies, walked up to the stage to receive her award, she stumbled slightly on her gown’s trail.

In a truly “SRK” moment, Shah Rukh quickly stepped forward, holding her hand and helping her regain balance. He even lifted her gown’s trail so she could walk safely across the stage. Karan Johar hugged Nitanshi afterward, ensuring she was alright. Clips of this chivalrous act instantly went viral, with fans calling SRK the “real-life Raj.” One user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan didn’t just play Raj in DDLJ, he lives it. The way he helped Nitanshi was pure class.”(Agencies)

Also Read: Mark Hamill Shares his Opinion on AI Actors in Cinema

Also Watch: