After Salman Khan, director Abhinav Kashyap takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan has been criticised by Abhinav Kashyap on several occasions. It’s interesting to note that this time he took a jibe at Shah Rukh Khan rather than Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. The director of “Dabangg” recently made fun of SRK in an interview by recommending that the “Jawan” star should relocate to Dubai. The celebrity was criticised by Kashyap, who said he “only takes” and contributes nothing to society.

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav said, “This community knows only to take, not to give. They only take, take, and take more. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dubai house is called Jannat, while the one here is called Mannat. What does that mean? All your mannatein (prayers) were answered here. He keeps making more prayers. I heard he is building two more floors on his bungalow. So the demands are increasing. But if your jannat (paradise) is there, go live there. What are you doing in India?”

Abhinav also took a jibe at a famous line from Shah Rukh’s 2023 film Jawan, saying, “Then he says lines in films like, ‘bete ko haath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar’. What do we talk to these people? They have created their palaces beyond the reach of the common man. What do I care what their net worth is? Do you give me food? Shah Rukh may be a well-spoken person but neeyat uski bhi gadbad hi hai (his intentions are also wrong).

Anurag Kashyap’s brother, Abhinav Kashyap, started out as a scriptwriter with “Jung”. Dabangg’, starring Salman Khan, was his first Bollywood film to be directed and was a commercial triumph. He later directed the Ranbir Kapoor film Besharam, although he hasn’t directed another since. (Agencies)

