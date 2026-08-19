Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s sun-kissed Lake Como escape lights up social media

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are enjoying a picturesque summer getaway at Lake Como, Italy, with Mira offering fans a glimpse of their holiday through a series of sun-kissed photographs shared on social media. Mira recently posted a carousel of vacation pictures capturing the couple's time on the scenic Italian lake. In keeping with the mood of their European escape, she captioned the photo dump, "La Dolce Vita essentials."

The photographs showcase Mira relaxing on a boat against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Como. Sporting a chic floral sundress, sunglasses and a sunhat, she channelled an effortless holiday look as the couple cruised across the iconic waters.

The post also featured a glimpse of Shahid enjoying the boat ride with Mira. The actor was seen shirtless and appearing relaxed as he took in the sunny surroundings. The inclusion of the couple together quickly drew attention from their followers.

Mira's vacation post also caught the attention of celebrities. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu liked the upload, while celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania responded with heart emojis in the comments.

Fans, meanwhile, expressed their excitement over seeing Shahid and Mira together in the multi-image post. One follower wrote, "FAV COUPLE FINALLY POSTED", while another commented, "THE PIC WITH SHAHID IS SO CUTEEE."

The Lake Como pictures offer a glimpse into the couple's time away from their usual schedules as they enjoy some downtime abroad. (ANI)

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