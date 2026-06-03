‘Cocktail 2’ Trailer Teases Chaotic Love Triangle with Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are set to bring a chaotic love story to the big screens with their upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’. The much-awaited trailer of the movie is finally out.

The almost three-minute trailer of the film features a tale of chaos, confusion and heartbreak between three friends, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Ally (Kriti Sanon).

In the trailer, the lead cast were seen travelling, where the trio explore their friendship and different aspects of their relationship, including a possibility of a threesome.

In some sequences of the trailer, Kriti Sanon was seen flirting with Shahid Kapoor while the actor appears to be in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. The situation takes a downturn when the lady duo starts fighting over Shahid Kapoor. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.

Maddock Film shared the trailer on their YouTube handle on Tuesday. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 19. (ANI)

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