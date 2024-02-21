‘SHAITAAN’: R Madhavan’s new look will give you sleepless nights

Shaitaan” is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 which will star Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan in main roles. The upcoming supernatural film “Shaitaan” has been keeping everyone on the edge of their seats with its daily updates. Well, recently R Madhavan’s first look from the film is out and the actor looks quite evil. His sinister look was revealed on social media on Tuesday.

In the poster, R Madhavan as Shaitaan is seen with kohl-smeared blue eyes and an evil smile. The poster has been going viral on social media. The supernatural film is directed by Vikas Bahl and will surely give you spine-chilling thrills.

Madhavan captioned the poster as, ‘Main Hoon #Shaitaan! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.’ One user wrote, ‘So looking forward to this Maddy in totally scary avatar..’. While, another commented saying, ‘1st day 1st show jaunga meri puri gang k saath ???’. Another wrote, ‘Fantastic macho performance surely done only by Maddy sirr’. Also Read - Shaitaan teaser: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika’s horror thriller is intriguing; Madhavan’s sinister laugh will give you goosebumps

The teaser of “Shaitaan” was released on the social media and it had Madhavan’s voice saying, ‘Kehte hain ki yeh duniya poori behri hai, par sunte sab meri hai. Kaale se bhi kaala main, behkaave ka pyaala main. Tandar se le kar shlok ka, maalik hoon main nau (9) lok ka. Zeher bhi main, dawa bhi main. Chup chaap sadiyon se sab dekhta, ek khaamosh gawah bhi main. Main raat hoon, main shaam hoon, main kainath tamaam hoon. Banata, bigadta, samet ta, marodta, log kehte hain ki main kisi ko nahi chodhta. Ek khel hai, kheloge? Iss khel ka bas ek hi niyam hai, main chaahe kuch bhi kahoon, mere behkaave main mat aana’.

Talking about “Shaitaan”, it marks Jyotika’s first Bollywood film in 25 years. She was seen in “Doli Saja Ke Rakhna” in 1997. She even returned to Bollywood in 2001 for “Little John” film. “Shaitaan” will be released on March 8. (Agencies)

