Shakira on rebuilding herself post divorce, new music and disliking Barbie film

Shakira is bringing her A-game with her next music album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (Women No Longer Cry). The 12th studio album comes at a time when Shakira is reeling from a bad divorce that went public for all the wrong reasons. From cheating to name-calling, the divorce was bitter for both parties and ultimately led to Shakira shifting base. The album also comes seven years after the release of her last, El Dorado in 2017.

Talking about how she “reconstructed” herself after heartbreak (divorce from football star Gerard Pique), Shakira opened up about her life struggles in the recent cover shoot for Allure magazine. In the interview, she revealed that getting out of the break-up was tough on her and her children, Sasha and Mila. Shakira and Gerard called it quits in 2022 after 11 years together.

She said, “I was in the mud. I had to reconstruct myself. I had to reunite all the pieces that had fallen apart. I have rebuilt myself in the ways I believe are appropriate. No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself. I decide that.”

Describing her new album, Shakira told the magazine, “I want this music to build bridges, to empower people, to help women discover their own strengths.” She continued, “Making this music has shown me that my pain can be transformed into creativity. The songs are full of anecdotes and some very intense emotions I have experienced in these two years. But creating this album has been a transformation in which I have been reborn as a woman.”

“In the past, when women went through a difficult situation, they were expected to mind their manners, to hide the pain, to cry in silence. That’s over. Now, no one will control us. No one will tell us how to heal, how to clean our wounds,” she added.

Shakira also spoke about the film “Barbie”. Contrary to several people worldwide, Shakira didn’t like the film Barbie and called it “emasculating.” “And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women,” Shakira said.

“I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society, and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost,” she added. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Successful marriages result from strong partnerships’: Raveena Tandon’s wisdom

Also Watch: